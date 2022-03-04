Look: Saints Fans Are Loving Michael Thomas’ Latest Tweet

It’s becoming increasingly evident that Michael Thomas will play for the New Orleans Saints next season.

On Thursday, the Saints’ official Twitter account posted a birthday message for Thomas. He officially turned 29 years old this week.

Although he didn’t have to respond, Thomas wrote back the following message: “Thank you #whodat.”

This might not seem like a big deal, but Saints fans adored this response from the All-Pro wide receiver.

Here are some of their reactions:

Thomas missed the entire 2021 season due to an ankle injury. Thankfully, he’s recovering well and should be back at 100 percent.

Saints general manager Mickey Loomis discussed Thomas’ outlook for the 2022 season on Thursday.

“We’re expecting to have Mike back,” Loomis said. “His progress hopefully is going well, and the reports are that it’s been going well. I know he is certainly motivated; Michael is always motivated, so that’s not an issue.”

Last week, the Saints converted $14.565 million of Thomas’ compensation into a signing bonus. That move pretty much guarantees he’ll be on the roster this year.

When healthy, Thomas is one of the best wideouts in the NFL. Hopefully, he’ll be able to stay on the field this fall.