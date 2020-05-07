Saints Fans Are Loving Sean Payton’s Latest Tweet

As NFL players and coaches have been away from their respective teams for months as most of the nation stays inside.

For New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, that means more time on social media. The head coach isn’t normally active on Twitter, but over the past two months, he’s been very active.

Payton made headlines several times over the past few weeks with his conduct on Twitter. He did it yet again on Thursday afternoon when he was called out by a Saints fan.

The account suggested Payton was “slipping” as a head coach. Well, Payton saw that and decided to fire back with a two-word answer suggesting the opposite is true.

“Slippin?? #Trippin,” Payton said on the social media platform.

It’s tough to argue with Payton considering the seasons the Saints have had over the past few years.

New Orleans is 26-6 over the past two seasons and 37-11 over the past three seasons. Unfortunately, the team’s regular-season success has not translated into playoff success.

The Saints have won two playoff games over in three playoff appearances over the past three seasons. They got robbed in the NFC title game against the Los Angeles Rams in 2018.

Can they finally find some success in 2020?