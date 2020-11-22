Saints Fans Are Loving Taysom Hill’s Saturday Night Message

It’s hard to not be a Taysom Hill fan. The Saints’ gadget weapon has one of the best stories in sports over the past few years.

Hill’s collegiate career at BYU was riddled with injuries, but that never detoured him from his goals. He was told he’d never be a quarterback in the NFL because of his playing style. Hill used that criticism to his advantage.

The Saints player is simply best defined as a football player. He’ll line up at receiver, running back, tight end, quarterback and even participate on special teams. It doesn’t matter to him. All Hill cares about is winning football games.

He’ll have a chance to help the Saints win a football game on Sunday. Many expect Hill to earn the start at quarterback tomorrow. Either way, the Saints player is just grateful for any and all opportunities.

“We can’t control what life brings, we can only control how we respond to it,” Hill wrote on Twitter Saturday night. “My journey to the NFL has had the highs, the lows and everything in between— and I’m grateful for all of it! #GiveThanks.”

We can’t control what life brings, we can only control how we respond to it. My journey to the NFL has had the highs, the lows and everything in between— and I’m grateful for all of it! #GiveThanks Full video: https://t.co/FMlFI0eYYp pic.twitter.com/2QCRJ6NcoZ — Taysom Hill (@T_Hill4) November 22, 2020

Taysom Hill will have plenty of fans rooting for him this weekend. There’s a good chance he’ll be making the start at quarterback for the Saints.

Sean Payton could also elect to go with Jameis Winston. But why not find out what you have in Hill?

New Orleans takes on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon. The game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on FOX.