The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Saints Fans Unsure Of Sean Payton’s Sideline Look Today

A closeup of New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton wearing a black visor.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: Head coach Sean Payton of the New Orleans Saints reacts before the NFC Divisional Playoff against the Philadelphia Eagles at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

When New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton took the field at MetLife Stadium this afternoon, he did so without his usual headgear.

Payton, who typically wears a visor on the sideline, is going without one for today’s game against the New York Jets.

The visual of a hat-less Payton is definitely not something we’re used to seeing.

It looks like there’s a good chunk of Saints fans and media members who are just as confused about Payton’s wardrobe change.

They’re not used to seeing the longtime head coach like this.

Somebody will probably ask Payton about ditching the visor post-game. Maybe he was doing it to try and bring his team some good luck as they try to snap a five-game losing streak.

So far, it’s not working. The Saints and Jets are tied at 3 in the second quarter.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.