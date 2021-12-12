Saints Fans Unsure Of Sean Payton’s Sideline Look Today

When New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton took the field at MetLife Stadium this afternoon, he did so without his usual headgear.

Payton, who typically wears a visor on the sideline, is going without one for today’s game against the New York Jets.

The visual of a hat-less Payton is definitely not something we’re used to seeing.

Good to have make a wish Sean Payton back today pic.twitter.com/AQg2TNSuuT — Old Man, Saints Fan (@Speak_Up_Son) December 12, 2021

It looks like there’s a good chunk of Saints fans and media members who are just as confused about Payton’s wardrobe change.

They’re not used to seeing the longtime head coach like this.

Sean Payton coaching without a hat or visor has me uncomfortable right now. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) December 12, 2021

Is that Sean’s..hair?? — Maddy Hudak (@MaddyHudak_94) December 12, 2021

Seeing no hat/visor Sean Payton is weird. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) December 12, 2021

@nick_underhill are we positive that’s @SeanPayton on the sideline? I barely recognize the guy not wearing a visor. — Brad Booker (@bradbooker) December 12, 2021

Sean Payton not wearing a visor is throwing me off — Jordan Hirsch (@mrjordanhirsch) December 12, 2021

Sean Payton without a visor is weird. #NOvsNYJ — Troy Appel (@tdappel) December 12, 2021

@Amie_Just When was the last time Sean Payton didn’t wear a hat or visor on the sideline? — Greg Wagner (@SeattleWagner) December 12, 2021

Sean Payton not wearing a hat or visor looks like Patton Oswalt — Mike Cyclops (@KedgeOnline) December 12, 2021

Somebody will probably ask Payton about ditching the visor post-game. Maybe he was doing it to try and bring his team some good luck as they try to snap a five-game losing streak.

So far, it’s not working. The Saints and Jets are tied at 3 in the second quarter.