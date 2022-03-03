Unless the New Orleans Saints are content with Ian Book and Taysom Hill, they’ll be in the market for a quarterback this offseason. Judging by general manager Mickey Loomis’ recent comments, the team has interest in re-signing Jameis Winston.

On Thursday, Loomis was asked about the Saints’ quarterback situation. He gave Winston a vote of confidence with his response.

“Jameis is an option for us and we hope we’re an option for Jameis,” Loomis said, via Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football.

Winston was having a solid season with the Saints before suffering a torn ACL in late October. Prior to going down, he had 1,170 passing yards, 14 touchdowns and three interceptions.

As of now, it seems like Saints fans want Winston back in New Orleans for the 2022 season.

Last week, NFL Network’s Jim Trotter said the Saints will eventually enter contract negotiations with Winston.

“The system is in place, and the investment in Jameis makes me believe that’s the guy they’ll want to go after,” Trotter said. “My understanding is that if they have not already opened contract talks with him, they will very shortly.”

It’ll be interesting to see what Winston’s market looks like this offseason. Free agency officially begins on March 16.