Saints Fans React To The Russell Wilson Photo

Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks leads his team onto the fieldSEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks leads his team onto the field to start the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on January 09, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints are in the market for a new head coach and a new quarterback this offseason.

Without a doubt, Saints fans would be over the moon if Russell Wilson could fill the latter role. Wilson has been linked to New Orleans in trade chatter dating back to last offseason.

The Seahawks continue to act as if Wilson will be their quarterback again in 2022. However, that didn’t stop Saints supporters from being fired up after seeing a photo of New Orleans stars Alvin Kamara and Cam Jordan, along with actor and Saints fan Anthony Mackie, hanging out with Russ at the Pro Bowl today.

Maybe this picture will wind up saying 1,000 words. Maybe it won’t mean anything at all.

It sure makes for fun offseason chatter though.

In their first year A.B. (After Brees), the Saints used Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian and Ian Book at quarterback. None of those four is a viable long-term solution, meaning that the franchise will be looking for its next QB this offseason.

