Saints Fans React To The Russell Wilson Photo

The New Orleans Saints are in the market for a new head coach and a new quarterback this offseason.

Without a doubt, Saints fans would be over the moon if Russell Wilson could fill the latter role. Wilson has been linked to New Orleans in trade chatter dating back to last offseason.

The Seahawks continue to act as if Wilson will be their quarterback again in 2022. However, that didn’t stop Saints supporters from being fired up after seeing a photo of New Orleans stars Alvin Kamara and Cam Jordan, along with actor and Saints fan Anthony Mackie, hanging out with Russ at the Pro Bowl today.

Russell Wilson, Alvin Kamara, Cam Jordan and Captain America all in one picture. That's greatness. https://t.co/2MMK4N84t5 — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) February 3, 2022

It’s almost as if a certain QB wants to be on a team that been listed in every potential destination leak 👀 https://t.co/WgUyq0yMbX — Charles Dunn (@ScottishWhoDat) February 3, 2022

Three great New Orleanians…

And a future NOLA resident 😉😜 https://t.co/2hiFedZBps — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) February 3, 2022

Maybe this picture will wind up saying 1,000 words. Maybe it won’t mean anything at all.

It sure makes for fun offseason chatter though.

In their first year A.B. (After Brees), the Saints used Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill, Trevor Siemian and Ian Book at quarterback. None of those four is a viable long-term solution, meaning that the franchise will be looking for its next QB this offseason.