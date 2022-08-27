Saints First-Round Rookie Carted Off During Preseason Finale

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: Saints helmets during a game between the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints on September 26, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints' first-team offense looked sharp during Friday night's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers. However, the team lost offensive tackle Trevor Penning in the process.

Penning, the 19th overall pick from this year's draft, had to be carted off the field during the first half.

Unfortunately for Penning, he'll have to start off his rookie season on the shelf. He suffered a case of turf toe, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Penning will need to undergo more tests to determine the severity of his injury.

Here's where the injury occurred:

If James Hurst returns from his own injury, the Saints won't have to worry all that much about Penning's absence. After all, he wasn't expected to be the team's Week 1 starter at left tackle.

That being said, Penning was showing a lot of improvement each week. Missing time due to an injury could affect his development.

The Saints will kick off their regular season schedule on Sept. 11 against the Atlanta Falcons. The coaching staff should provide a new update on Penning before that matchup.