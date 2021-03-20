Saints Forced To Forfeit Draft Pick After Violations During 2020 Season

In February, it was announced that the New Orleans Saints would face the NFL’s “biggest discipline yet” for violating COVID-19 protocols. A little over a month later, the league provided an update on this situation.

The Saints will forfeit their sixth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft and pay a $700,000 fine for violating the NFL’s health and safety protocols.

“Per the league: The New Orleans Saints will forfeit their sixth-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft and will be fined $700,000 for violations of the NFL-NFLPA COVID protocols during the 2020 season,” Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football tweeted.

While the fine is pretty steep, Saints fans are pleasantly surprised the team doesn’t have to forfeit more than a sixth-round pick.

All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara reportedly refused to wear a contact tracing device the NFL required for players and coaches during the 2020 season, per Jeff Duncan of The Athletic. This was the main reason why New Orleans was facing discipline from the league.

It’s not all bad news for the Saints, though.

The NFL announced that it will not take a Day 3 pick in this year’s draft away from the Saints. During the regular season, there were reports that New Orleans would lost a draft pick because of a maskless celebration in the locker room.