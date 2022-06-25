Saints General Manager Has Honest Comment On Potential Alvin Kamara Suspension

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 14: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball in the second quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Minnesota Viking on January 14, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk reported that Saints running back Alvin Kamara is "bracing" for a suspension of "at least" six games.

Kamara responded to Florio's report on Twitter, writing, "@ProFootballTalk can you tell us when Jesus gon return to earth?"

That response indicated that Kamara isn't sure he'll miss six games this upcoming season. The Saints' front office, however, isn't ruling out that possibility.

During an interview on the "Dattitude" podcast, Saints general manager Mickey Loomis told Jeff Duncan that he's "prepared for anything" in regard to Kamara's legal situation.

“We really just have to wait and see what happens,” Loomis said, via NOLA.com. “For me, I always try to (determine) what's the worst-case scenario and what's the best-case scenario. We have to be prepared for anything. That’s really the way we approach anything and everything, is be prepared for anything that can happen.”

Kamara was involved in a physical altercation that took place at a Las Vegas nightclub during the weekend of the Pro Bowl. He was arrested shortly after the game took place.

A hearing for Kamara's case is scheduled for August 1. If this legal process doesn't conclude anytime soon, a suspension for the All-Pro running back could linger into 2023.