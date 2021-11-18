Saints Get Discouraging Thursday News On Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints were without star running back Alvin Kamara in Week 10 against the Tennessee Titans. Unfortunately, they may have to go a little longer without him.

Per Saints insider Nick Underhill, Kamara was not at practice for the Saints on Thursday. Kamara missed Week 10 and was limited in practice on Wednesday as he continues recovery from an MCL sprain.

Needless to say, missing practice the day after being limited in practice is a bad sign. Underhill noted that Kamara has been deemed “day-to-day” as he deals with the injury.

Given the injury situation for the Saints’ offensive line, it doesn’t bode well for the Saints, who will be giving Trevor Siemian and Mark Ingram the start at quarterback and running back respectively. Both will need to be in top form against the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend.

Alvin Kamara was not at practice for the Saints today after being limited on Wednesday. This is obviously not a good development as the running back works his way back from an MCL sprain. What does it mean? We cover that and more on The Dot presented by Matt Bowers Auto Group. pic.twitter.com/H71GCbE0Wf — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 18, 2021

When healthy, Alvin Kamara is the best dual-threat running back in the NFL. He has over 7,000 yards from scrimmage since entering the league in 2017, and it’s almost evenly split between rushing and receiving.

Kamara had touchdowns in each of the last four games before suffering his MCL sprain.

Injuries have already cost Kamara two games this season and he’s never missed more than two in a year since entering the league. But that third missed game could be happening this Sunday unless his timetable speeds up.

Will Alvin Kamara return to the Saints against the Eagles this weekend?