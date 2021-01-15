Saints Get Huge Boost Before Game vs. Buccaneers

If the New Orleans Saints are going to complete the sweep of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they’ll need to get constant pressure on Tom Brady. Fortunately for Sean Payton, his defensive line will be at full strength for this Sunday’s matchup.

Last weekend, New Orleans was without defensive end Trey Hendrickson due to a stinger. Although he might not be a household name, the FAU product finished the regular season with 25 tackles and 13.5 sacks.

Despite missing the Wild Card round of the playoffs, Hendrickson was able to practice throughout this week. He was a limited participant on Wednesday and Thursday, and then he was upgraded to a full participant for Friday’s practice session.

The Saints have not put down an injury designation for Hendrickson this Sunday. In other words, he’s ready to go against Brady and the Buccaneers.

Hendrickson has been fantastic against Tampa Bay this season, registering three sacks in the two regular season meetings.

Bruce Arians took a jab at Hendrickson following the first meeting between these two teams, saying “I was very disappointed in his [Donovan Smith] play…He had probably the easiest guy to block.”

It’s highly unlikely that Arians feels the same way about Hendrickson now. However, those past comments may be used as extra motivation for this weekend’s matchup.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Saints game is at 6:40 p.m. ET on FOX. Winner of this showdown will take on either the Packers or Rams in the NFC Championship.