Saints Get Major Boost At Practice On Thursday

It’s been an up-and-down season for the New Orleans Saints so far. But after completing their bye week and getting some time to recover, the Saints returned to practice with a big boost to their ranks.

According to Saints insider Nick Underhill, eight Saints players returned to practice today after various bouts with injuries through the first few weeks. The list includes Terron Armstead, Erik McCoy, Marcus Davenport, Kwon Alexander, Tre’Quan Smith, Nick Vannett, Ken Crawley and Chase Hansen.

Not everyone made it back to practice today though. Deonte Harris and Taysom Hills were among five players who weren’t spotted at practice. And all-world wideout Michael Thomas wasn’t practicing today either.

Nevertheless, the Saints have just brought back several starters for their final 12 games of the season. And their return couldn’t have come at a better time.

The New Orleans Saints have alternated wins and losses every week this season, easily beating the Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots and Washington Football team, but losing to the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants.

They’re 3-2 right now but two games behind the NFC South-leading Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints play the Geno Smith-led Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football this week, then play the Buccaneers on Halloween.

The next two games could very well make or break the Saints this season.

How big of a boost will all of the injury returns be for the Saints over the next few days?