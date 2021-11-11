The biggest concern for the Saints this week is the health of Alvin Kamara. He was not spotted at practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury.

Kamara is undoubtedly the most important player on the Saints’ offense. In eight games this season, the All-Pro running back has 530 rushing yards, 310 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns.

On Thursday afternoon, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football had another update on Kamara’s status. For the second day in a row, Kamara was not spotted at practice.

Underhill said the Saints will leave the door open for Kamara to return in time for Sunday’s game, but for now, it’s unlikely that he plays.

“Alvin Kamara could get healthy by Sunday and play without practicing this week, but it seems unlikely, from what I’m hearing, that’s going to be the outcome,” Underhill said. “So I would probably prepare to be without him for this game, but leave the door open for the opportunity for him to come back on Sunday.”

Alvin Kamara was once again not at practice. What does it mean? Will he play this week? All this and more in today's edition of The Dot presented by Matt Bowers Auto Group. pic.twitter.com/zheh9t8tg6 — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 11, 2021

If the Saints are without Kamara this Sunday, they’ll need Mark Ingram to step up. Since returning to the Saints, the veteran tailback is averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

The Saints might also need Taysom Hill to be a big part of their running game. He has proven in the past that he can consistently move the chains on designed quarterback runs.