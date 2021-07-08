If Drew Brees retired last offseason, Tom Brady might have been the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints. At least that’s what NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported last September.

Brees came back for one more season and Brady signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Everything worked out for Brady in the end, as he won his seventh Super Bowl back in February. And yet, the idea of Brady replacing Brees in New Orleans has remained a talking point in the NFL a year later.

During the latest episode of “The Adam Schein Podcast,” Saints general manager Mickey Loomis was asked if the team pursued Brady in free agency.

Loomis’ answer was quite interesting, as he refrained from outright saying New Orleans went after Brady.

“All I can say is this,” Loomis said. “As soon as Drew made the decision that he was gonna play again last year, then that’s the route we were going. That’s probably all I’m gonna say to that.”

Great conversation with one of my favorite people in sports, Saints GM Mickey Loomis! -legendary 2017 draft haul

-would he have picked Mahomes?

-worst playoff loss

-Brees legacy

-2020 interest in Brady?

-genius of Payton

-jameis

-I don’t understand Taysom https://t.co/bJC2vxHBUK — Adam Schein (@AdamSchein) July 8, 2021

Even if the Saints had interest in signing Brady, they probably won’t admit it. At this point, the coaching staff and front office are focused on the quarterbacks in their clubhouse.

Make no mistake though, it would’ve been really interesting to see how things played out if Brady signed with New Orleans.

Brady and the Buccaneers clashed with the Saints three times last season. New Orleans won the first two matchups by double digits, but Tampa Bay managed to knock them out of the playoffs.