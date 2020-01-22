Saints GM Comments On Future Of QB Drew Brees

The last three seasons have ended in heartbreak for Drew Brees, who recently turned 41 years old. And yet, it hasn’t stopped him from wanting to return to the New Orleans Saints.

Brees missed five games this past season due to a thumb injury. He returned and helped lead the Saints to a 13-3 record for the second-straight year.

New Orleans fell short to Minnesota in overtime on Wild Card Weekend. This led to tons of speculation about Brees’ future with the Saints.

It’s clear that Brees isn’t getting any younger, but that doesn’t mean he’s still not the best option for the Saints at quarterback. General manager Mickey Loomis spoke to the media on Wednesday about how the team will address free agency, and he didn’t hold back when asked about Brees’ expiring contract.

Loomis said that Brees will be back as the quarterback for the Saints as long as he wants to keep playing, saying the process is “no different than it’s been the last few years.”

He also said he doesn’t have any questions about Brees’ ability despite his age.

GM Mickey Loomis said the Saints want Drew Brees back as QB as long as he wants to keep playing — “no different than it’s been the last few years,” even though he’s technically a free agent. “It’s easy to take him for granted yet I don’t take him for granted,” Loomis said. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) January 22, 2020

Brees threw for 2,979 yards, 27 touchdowns and only four interceptions this past season.

The Saints have a few important decisions to make this offseason, but none more important than reaching a new deal with Brees.