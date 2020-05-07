Saints GM Comments On Signing QB Jameis Winston

Just a year ago, Jameis Winston was trying to take down the Saints and win the NFC South. One of those goals will remain the same for the Florida State alum, but the cards have been reversed he signed with New Orleans this off-season.

Winston lost his starting gig a few weeks ago after Tom Brady’s deal with the Buccaneers. There’s no shame in losing your job to one of the NFL’s all-time greats. But it certainly puts a snag in Winston’s career.

The former Tampa Bay starter now joins a Saints team that features Drew Brees and Taysom Hill. Winston likely won’t play much for New Orleans this upcoming season unless Brees suffers an injury. But Saints GM Mickey Loomis is still excited about the acquisition.

Winston is expected to serve as a valuable backup – as Teddy Bridgewater did for the Saints the last two years. Loomis shares his thoughts on acquiring the FSU alum below:

“With Jameis, we had a chance to add a talented player who we thought a lot of coming out of Florida State and then thought a lot of playing against him the last few years,” Loomis said, via Pro Football Talk. “So it’s a chance to add a guy into that room that has a lot of talent, and we’ll see where it goes. No different than what we did with Teddy Bridgewater.”

Bridgewater was as valuable a backup there is in the NFL the past two years.

The Saints expect Winston to fill a similar need.

It’ll be interesting to see if New Orleans uses the former Tampa Bay starter in any other capacity this upcoming season.