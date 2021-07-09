Saints GM Addresses Expectations For Jameis Winston

The New Orleans Saints signed Jameis Winston to learn from Drew Brees last season. Now, the former No. 1 pick may wind up taking over for the future Hall of Famer.

Winston will enter training camp later this month still in competition with Taysom Hill to be New Orleans’ starter this season. While he hasn’t won the job yet, Winston has left a favorable impression on the organization since joining it last April.

Saints GM Mickey Loomis joined Adam Schein on Mad Dog Radio this week and outlined what the Saints are expecting from Winston going into the fall.

“He’s going to be in a competition with Taysom,” Loomis said. “So, you know, we’re really excited and high on Taysom just as we are on Jameis, and it’s going to be interesting to see how that, you know, shakes out.

“Listen, Jameis has been fantastic, and you have these impressions of guys afar, that when you get them in your building, you really learn a lot about them. He did just fantastic — fantastic as a teammate, fantastic representative of the organization. He’s a smart, smart football player. He’s hardworking. Just everything you would want. So I’m excited to see how this shakes out.”

"He's going to be in a competition with Taysom…it's going to be interested to see how that shakes out." #Saints GM Mickey Loomis tells @AdamSchein what the team expects from Jameis Winston this upcoming season. Listen to the full interview here: https://t.co/tGjKGipSII pic.twitter.com/H20Mn6wTTk — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) July 8, 2021

In four regular season games last year, Winston completed 7-of-11 passes for 75 yards. Hill was the primary backup, and became New Orleans’ starter when Brees missed time with an injury.

In the Saints’ playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Winston threw a 56-yard touchdown pass on a gadget play against his old team, giving a glimpse at what he can do as a passer.

The former Florida State star has the upper hand on Hill when it comes to experience, but we’ll see if he’s ultimately able to beat him out this summer.