Saints Reportedly Get Good News With QB Drew Brees

The New Orleans Saints have been without their star quarterback Drew Brees for a couple of weeks.

New Orleans has managed fine without Brees, as Jameis Winston led the Saints to a second half win over the San Francisco 49ers. Taysom Hill has since led New Orleans to a pair of wins as he’s taken over the starting job.

Brees will reportedly be back soon, though.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Sunday morning that the Saints have received good news with Brees’ injury. He could be back soon.

“Saints’ QB Drew Brees is improving from his 11 fractured ribs and he is eligible to come off injured reserve and return for next Sunday’s game at Philadelphia,” the ESPN NFL insider reports.

Saints’ QB Drew Brees is improving from his 11 fractured ribs and he is eligible to come off injured reserve and return for next Sunday’s game at Philadelphia:https://t.co/S92NKEaiT0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2020

From the report:

It’s not definite that Brees will play against Philadelphia, but he clearly has progressed enough in his recovery that New Orleans could have another quarterback decision to make next Sunday, when he is eligible to come off injured reserve. Taysom Hill will make his third straight start under center Sunday in the Saints’ game against the Atlanta Falcons, and his performance also could influence how quickly Brees returns. New Orleans has won each of its past two games, and Hill has passed for 311 yards and rushed for four touchdowns during that stretch.

The Saints have won games without Drew Brees behind center, but they clearly need him back to make a deep postseason run.

Thankfully for New Orleans, it sounds like that will happen soon.