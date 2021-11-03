Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints earned their biggest win of the season with an impressive showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It didn’t come without consequence, though. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL on a questionable hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and will miss the rest of the season.

With Winston out of the starting lineup, third-string quarterback Trevor Siemian stepped in. He performed admirably, but isn’t seen as the true replacement for Winston.

No, that distinction belongs to Taysom Hill, who missed the past few games as he recovered from a concussion. Well, the Saints received some good news about their backup quarterback today.

Hill returned to practice on Wednesday, according to Saints reporter John Hendrix.

“Taysom Hill, Payton Turner, Dwayne Washington, and Nick Vannett were among those spotted at today’s Saints practice,” Hendrix said.

In mid-October, Hill took a nasty shot to the head and had to be carted off the field in a game against the Washington Football Team.

Ever since then, he’s been in the concussion protocol as he attempts to recover.

With Winston out for the rest of the year, getting Taysom Hill back on the field and healthy would be a massive boost for the Saints offense.

We’ll have to wait and see if he’s able to get back on the field this weekend.