Saints Have Listed QB Drew Brees On The Injury Report

Drew Brees has been quite durable over the course of his NFL career, no one can deny that. Nonetheless, the 41-year-old quarterback was placed on the New Orleans Saints’ injury report this afternoon.

New Orleans listed Brees as a limited participant during Wednesday’s practice with a right shoulder injury. It’s unclear right now if that’ll affect his status for this Sunday.

When asked about his injury during his media session today, Brees said “I’m 41 years old. I have a lot of stuff going on. I keep ticking.”

The Saints have an important showdown this weekend with the Buccaneers. Obviously the Saints would like to have Brees under center for a game of that magnitude.

It was a rough start to the season for Brees, but he has really found his groove over the past few weeks.

Brees was without his top two wideouts the past two weeks, yet he managed to throw for 567 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions during that span.

The Saints should have Marquez Callaway, Emmanuel Sanders, Michael Thomas on the field this Sunday against the Buccaneers. Whether or not Brees will be the one throwing them the football might be in question.

We’ll know more about Brees’ injury later this week, as it’s truly too early to determine his status.