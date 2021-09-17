Saints Make Injury Decision On 2 Key Defensive Players

The New Orleans Saints’ defense played a major role in their 38-3 victory over the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. Unfortunately, two important members from that unit suffered injuries during that game.

Saints linebacker Kwon Alexander has missed this entire week of practice due to an elbow injury. Defensive end Marcus Davenport has also missed practice this week. It was reported on Monday that he suffered a pectoral strain against the Packers.

Not only will Alexander and Davenport miss this weekend’s game against the Carolina Panthers, they’ll miss the following two games for the Saints as well. On Friday, the team decided to place both defensive players on injured reserve.

Alexander and Davenport could return for New Orleans’ matchup with Washington in Week 5. The coaching staff might decide to keep them out until after the bye week, though.

The Saints have placed LB Kwon Alexander and DE Marcus Davenport on IR. Both are now out at least 3 games. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 17, 2021

Losing two starters on defense this early in the season has to sting, but the Saints have enough depth to overcome this problem.

Second-year linebacker Zack Baun should receive the bulk of the snaps at linebacker next to Demario Davis. As for Davenport’s spot in the lineup, Saints fans should expect to see a rotation between Carl Granderson and Payton Turner.

We’ll find out just how deep New Orleans’ roster is this Sunday, as Sean Payton will have to be as creative as possible to lead his team to victory.

[Field Yates]