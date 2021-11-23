Saints Insider Has Discouraging Update On RB Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints have played the past two games without star running back Alvin Kamara. Unfortunately, it’s possible that he’ll have to miss this week’s game as well due to his knee injury.

On Tuesday afternoon, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football had an update on Kamara. Once again, the All-Pro tailback was not spotted at practice.

To make matters worse, Kamara isn’t the only running back missing from practice this Tuesday. Mark Ingram was also not spotted at the facility this afternoon.

“Once again, not a pretty sight for the Saints,” Underhill said. “A lot of key players were missing. Did not see Alvin Kamara, did not see Mark Ingram, and did not see Marcus Davenport – which is a major issue for this team considering the way they’ve played on the defensive line.”

Underhill said the Saints were just conducting a walk-through, so it’s possible that Ingram and Kamara could be ready for Thursday night’s game. However, that might be wishful thinking at this time.

If Ingram and Kamara are both ruled out, the Saints’ running game will rely heavily on Tony Jones Jr., Ty Montgomery and Dwayne Washington.

Of course, not having Kamara this Thursday would be a tough blow to the Saints’ offense. In eight games this season, he has 530 rushing yards, 310 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns.

The Saints will release Kamara’s status for Week 12 on Wednesday.