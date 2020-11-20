The Spun

Saints Insider Has Encouraging Update On Alvin Kamara

Alvin Kamara eating an airhead.NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 07: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after a touchdown by eating Airheads candy on the sideline during the game against the Carolina Panthers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 7, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

With Drew Brees out for at least the next two or three weeks, the New Orleans Saints will need to lean heavily on Alvin Kamara. That is if the Pro Bowl running back is healthy enough to play this weekend.

Kamara did not participate in Thursday’s practice due to a foot injury. He was on the injury report prior to Week 9, but eventually suited up against the Buccaneers.

It’s very possible that Kamara will have the same fate this weekend. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints had Kamara at practice this Friday afternoon.

The final injury report for this week hasn’t been revealed just yet. Kamara should be listed as either a limited or full participant for today’s practice.

Kamara has been having an MVP-caliber season with the Saints this year.

In nine games, Kamara has 1,134 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns. He’s validating the massive contract extension that he received from New Orleans earlier this year.

If the Saints have Kamara this weekend against the Falcons, he’ll remain the focal point of the offense – especially with Taysom Hill making his first start.

In the event that Kamara can’t play this Sunday, we’ll see a heavy dose of Latavius Murray.

Kickoff for the Falcons-Saints game is at 1 p.m. ET from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.


