Saints Insider Has Telling Comment About RB Alvin Kamara

The New Orleans Saints have lost four games in a row and now sit at 5-6 following their loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thursday. They endured that loss without star running back Alvin Kamara, who appears to be on the mend.

On Saturday, Saints insider Nick Underhill was asked if Kamara will return to the Saints in Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys. Underhill hinted that he could be ready.

“I think he’s close,” Underhill wrote on Twitter. “We’ll see.”

Kamara has missed the last three games due to injury. But he’s been the Saints’ best offensive this season with 840 yards from scrimmage and seven total touchdowns – more than any other player in both categories.

With all of the injuries the Saints have been dealing with, even having Kamara on a snap count would be a huge benefit to them. Running back Tony Jones proved unable to get a spark in the run game with the start on Thursday.

Even with their 5-6 record, all is not lost for the New Orleans Saints. They’re two wins behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but can make up a lot of ground in the weeks to come.

If they can get a win over the Cowboys next Thursday, all but one of their final five games will be against teams with losing records.

But if the Saints can’t get healthy – and fast – it’s not going to be enough.

Will Alvin Kamara be at 100-percent against the Cowboys next week?