Saints Insider Has Unfortunate Update On RB Alvin Kamara

There was some optimism that Alvin Kamara would return to the Saints‘ lineup this weekend against the Eagles. Unfortunately, all that optimism has dwindled away over the past two days.

After returning to practice on Wednesday, Kamara missed Thursday’s session. That raised concerns about his knee injury and whether he suffered a setback in his recovery.

Well, the latest update on Kamara seems to indicate that he’s not ready to return just yet. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints were once again without Kamara at practice.

“Alvin Kamara was again missing from practice, which puts his status for this week’s game in doubt,” Underhill tweeted on Friday afternoon.

If Kamara does miss Sunday’s game, the Saints will need to rely heavily on Mark Ingram.

Ingram performed well against the Titans last Sunday, rushing for 47 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. He also had four receptions for 61 yards.

Not only is Kamara in jeopardy of missing this Sunday’s game for the Saints, they could also be without Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk. That would mean Sean Payton would have to put together an offensive game plan without his top running back and starting offensive tackles.

The Eagles and Saints will kick off this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.