Saints Insider Has Update On Potential Alvin Kamara Injury

Earlier this week, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football mentioned that Saints running back Alvin Kamara is “a little banged up.” On Wednesday, Underhill provided a significant update on Kamara’s status.

Kamara was not spotted at Wednesday’s practice due to a knee injury, per Underhill’s latest report.

“The big news from this practice session is that Alvin Kamara was not in attendance with the rest of his teammates during the media portion of practice,” Underhill said. “Expecting him to be listed later this afternoon with a knee injury. It’s not a major situation – it sounds like it’s something that it’s more day-to-day.”

Even though this isn’t considered a major injury for Kamara, his status for this Sunday’s game against the Titans is up in the air right now.

Underhill added that Kamara could, in theory, play this Sunday even if he doesn’t practice this week.

Alvin Kamara was not at practice today for the Saints. What it means for the team and how that situation will likely play out this week. All this and more on today's The Dot presented by Matt Bowers Auto Group. pic.twitter.com/qzAZMLrPVA — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) November 10, 2021

If Kamara doesn’t recover in time for this Sunday’s game, that would be a huge blow to the Saints’ offense.

Kamara has been the main option for the Saints’ offense, both on the ground and through the air. In eight games this season, the All-Pro running back has 530 rushing yards, 310 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns.

With Kamara’s status for this weekend unknown at this time, the Saints have added running back Josh Adams to their practice squad. That being said, Mark Ingram would most likely receive the bulk of the carries if Kamara is inactive on Sunday.