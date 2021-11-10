The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Saints Insider Has Update On Potential Alvin Kamara Injury

Alvin Kamara running with the football.BALTIMORE, MD - OCTOBER 21: Running Back Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints carries the ball in the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 21, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football mentioned that Saints running back Alvin Kamara is “a little banged up.” On Wednesday, Underhill provided a significant update on Kamara’s status.

Kamara was not spotted at Wednesday’s practice due to a knee injury, per Underhill’s latest report.

“The big news from this practice session is that Alvin Kamara was not in attendance with the rest of his teammates during the media portion of practice,” Underhill said. “Expecting him to be listed later this afternoon with a knee injury. It’s not a major situation – it sounds like it’s something that it’s more day-to-day.”

Even though this isn’t considered a major injury for Kamara, his status for this Sunday’s game against the Titans is up in the air right now.

Underhill added that Kamara could, in theory, play this Sunday even if he doesn’t practice this week.

If Kamara doesn’t recover in time for this Sunday’s game, that would be a huge blow to the Saints’ offense.

Kamara has been the main option for the Saints’ offense, both on the ground and through the air. In eight games this season, the All-Pro running back has 530 rushing yards, 310 receiving yards and seven total touchdowns.

With Kamara’s status for this weekend unknown at this time, the Saints have added running back Josh Adams to their practice squad. That being said, Mark Ingram would most likely receive the bulk of the carries if Kamara is inactive on Sunday.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.