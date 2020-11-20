Saints Insider Has New Injury Update For QB Drew Brees

Most athletes would be out for a long period of time if they suffered five fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. Drew Brees, however, is not most athletes.

Last week, Brees only played the first half against the 49ers due to injury. It wasn’t until the following day that New Orleans announced his official diagnosis.

Fractured ribs and a collapsed lung is not a good combination by any means, but it appears Brees won’t let this latest injury keep him off the field for too long.

According to Jeff Duncan of The Athletic, there’s internal optimism inside the Saints’ facility that Brees could recover from his injuries within the next two or three weeks.

If the Saints don’t place Brees on injured reserve, it would be a strong indication that he could return in a few weeks. Any player placed on injured reserve this season has to sit out a minimum of three games.

Have heard good news in recent days regarding Drew Brees. There is internal optimism that his recovery from rib/lung injuries could take only 2-3 weeks. The Saints' handling of his roster status — IR or no IR — today should give us a clearer indication of his recovery timeline. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) November 20, 2020

Even at 41 years old, Brees remains one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the game. This season he’s completing 73.5 percent of his passes for 2,196 yards, 18 touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Saints will start Taysom Hill this weekend since Brees is unable to play. It’ll be the first time we’ll see Hill as the starter.

Whenever the doctors clear Brees for action, he’ll be the unquestioned starter for the Saints.

