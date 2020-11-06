The Spun

Saints Insider Offers Update On Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara

Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara celebrate.NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Michael Thomas #13 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints after scoring a tochdown during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

It’s been roughly two months since the Saints had Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas all on the field at once. While the team has not released their final injury report of the week just yet, it appears all three players will be active this Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Brees and Kamara have played every game this season, but they both appeared on the injury report this week. The veteran quarterback is dealing with a right shoulder injury, meanwhile the All-Pro tailback is nursing a bone bruise in his foot.

Thomas, on the other hand, has missed the past six games due to a high-ankle sprain. He suffered the injury during the team’s season opener against Tampa Bay.

This weekend, New Orleans will take on Tampa Bay in a game that could decide the NFC South. Fortunately for Sean Payton, his team is getting healthy at the right time.

According to ESPN reporter Mike Triplett, the Saints had Brees, Kamara and Thomas on the practice field this Friday. That’s a strong indication they’ll suit up on Sunday night.

New Orleans owns a 5-2 record and has a firm grip on a playoff spot right now, but it’s fair to say the team hasn’t looked great thus far.

Perhaps getting back Thomas on offense will allow the Saints to revert to being a dominant team that can put up 30 points in the blink of an eye. Last season, the former Buckeye had 149 receptions for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.

It’s also worth adding that New Orleans will have Emmanuel Sanders on the field this Sunday. He missed the past two games because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Saints game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

[Mike Triplett]


