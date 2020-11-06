Saints Insider Offers Update On Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara

It’s been roughly two months since the Saints had Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas all on the field at once. While the team has not released their final injury report of the week just yet, it appears all three players will be active this Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Brees and Kamara have played every game this season, but they both appeared on the injury report this week. The veteran quarterback is dealing with a right shoulder injury, meanwhile the All-Pro tailback is nursing a bone bruise in his foot.

Thomas, on the other hand, has missed the past six games due to a high-ankle sprain. He suffered the injury during the team’s season opener against Tampa Bay.

This weekend, New Orleans will take on Tampa Bay in a game that could decide the NFC South. Fortunately for Sean Payton, his team is getting healthy at the right time.

According to ESPN reporter Mike Triplett, the Saints had Brees, Kamara and Thomas on the practice field this Friday. That’s a strong indication they’ll suit up on Sunday night.

Drew Brees, Michael Thomas, Alvin Kamara all participated in the early portion of Friday’s practice open to media — giving Saints a good chance to have their offense fully intact Sunday night at Tampa for the first time since Week 1. We’ll get official injury designations later. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) November 6, 2020

New Orleans owns a 5-2 record and has a firm grip on a playoff spot right now, but it’s fair to say the team hasn’t looked great thus far.

Perhaps getting back Thomas on offense will allow the Saints to revert to being a dominant team that can put up 30 points in the blink of an eye. Last season, the former Buckeye had 149 receptions for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.

It’s also worth adding that New Orleans will have Emmanuel Sanders on the field this Sunday. He missed the past two games because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Kickoff for the Buccaneers-Saints game is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

