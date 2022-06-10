Saints Reportedly Interested In Former Pro Bowl Linebacker

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 13: A New Orleans Saints helmet sits on the turf before the start of the Saints and Baltimore Ravens preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 13, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints have been quite aggressive this offseason when it comes to signing free agents, and they're not done yet.

According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints have brought in linebacker Joe Schobert for a visit.

Schobert, 28, spent the 2021 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 15 games, he recorded 112 combined tackles, six passes defended, one interception and a forced fumble.

The Steelers released Schobert in March after they signed Myles Jack.

Prior to his stint with the Steelers, Schobert was on the Jacksonville Jaguars. He signed a five-year, $53.75 million contract with them in 2020.

Even though Schobert is no longer playing at a Pro Bowl level, he's a serviceable veteran who could potentially help out the Saints' second unit.

The Saints currently have two playmakers at linebacker in Demario Davis and Peter Werner. They could use a reliable backup behind them on the depth chart.

There's no indication at this time that Schobert will sign a deal with New Orleans.

With training camp a little over a month away, Schobert's market should heat up.