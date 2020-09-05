Saints, Jadeveon Clowney Reportedly Met On Friday Night

Jadeveon Clowney’s free agency tour isn’t over just yet, but the former No. 1 pick could be nearing a final decision very soon. On Friday night, he met with New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.

While there aren’t any details out yet on how the meeting went between Clowney and Payton, it’s a strong sign that New Orleans wants him badly. He’d join a defensive line that already features Marcus Davenport, Cam Jordan and Sheldon Rankins.

ESPN insider Dianna Russini reported on Friday that New Orleans would send a coach to Clowney’s home in Houston. The initial belief though was that it was an assistant coach.

It turns out that Payton and two assistant coaches went to visit Clowney. A picture of Payton and Clowney’s chef went viral on Instagram.

“Major shoutout to my client Jadeveon Clowney for the opportunity to cook for Sean Payton and two additional New Orleans Saints coaches,” Clowney’s chef wrote on Instagram. “They were going out to dinner but he suggested His Chef prepare dinner for them.”

Clowney has reportedly been advised by his camp for teams to make cuts to their roster in order to free up extra cash.

The Saints don’t have much cap space right now – just over $3 million – but they could find more wiggle room if they get a commitment from Clowney.

Joining the Saints would give Clowney a chance to rebuild his value on the open market while competing for a championship. That sounds like a pretty good deal for the 27-year-old defensive end.

[A Taste Of Chef Ash]