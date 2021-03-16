Saints, Jaguars Reportedly Agree To Malcom Brown Trade

For the past few weeks, the New Orleans Saints have been looking for a trade partner to take on Malcom Brown’s contract. On Tuesday, they finally found a suitor for the talented defensive tackle.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints are sending Brown to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This trade comes with a slight raise for Brown, who originally had one year left on his deal. He was set to make $5 million for the 2021 season, but instead he’ll now play on a two-year, $11 million contract.

Brown’s new deal with the Jaguars includes $8 million guaranteed. That’s not a bad deal considering he was almost cut a few days ago.

In his two seasons with the Saints, Brown had 61 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks and a fumble recovery.

Brown is excellent at defending the run, so he should immediately make an impact for Urban Meyer’s defense.

The Jaguars also added cornerback Shaquill Griffin to their defense this afternoon. The UCF product received a three-year, $44.5 million contract to return back to the Sunshine State. He’s coming off a season where he had 63 total tackles, 12 passes defended and three interceptions.

Jacksonville gave up a whopping 30.8 points per game last season. The front office is doing its best to fix that unit this offseason.