Saints Kicker Has A Message For QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston is reportedly set to become a member of the New Orleans Saints, where he’ll back up Drew Brees in 2020.

The official NFL announcement showed Winston wearing the No. 5 jersey he had in college, but he wore the No. 3 with the Bucs. So Saints kicker Wil Lutz, who currently wears No. 3 for the Saints, had a message for his new teammate.

Taking to Twitter, Lutz hinted that he’s open to letting Winston have his jersey number. For a nominal fee, of course.

“Every man has his price!” Lutz wrote. “My ears are open #3.”

Lutz probably wouldn’t mind getting a tidy sum from Winston to get his jersey number. Unlike the Bucs with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, the Saints probably don’t care if he gets his preferred number.

All jokes aside, joining the Saints will be a golden opportunity for Winston to reinvent himself.

After throwing 30 interceptions and numerous pick-sixes in 2019, the former No. 1 overall pick has largely become a joke among NFL fans. And that’s despite leading the league in passing yards in the same year.

But with Brees increasingly struggling to play 16 games a year, an opening for Winston could be just around the corner.

Will Jameis Winston start any games for the Saints in 2020?