Saints’ Latest Move Hints At Michael Thomas Staying Put – Here’s Why

There were times last year where it seemed as if Michael Thomas and the New Orleans Saints were heading toward a divorce. Fast forward to the present day, and it appears the All-Pro wide receiver will stay put for at least one more season.

On Saturday, the Saints converted $14.565 million of Michael Thomas’ compensation and $18.206 million of Ryan Ramczyk’s compensation into signing bonuses for the 2022 season. Those moves created $26.217 million in cap space.

At first glance, this might not seem like a groundbreaking move. However, the Saints are essentially spreading Thomas’ cap charges out over the next few years. By doing so, they’re on the hook for all of those cap charges if they were to trade him.

If the Saints had any intention on trading Thomas this offseason, they probably wouldn’t have restructured his deal.

“Good point that Saints reworking Thomas’ deal is a further signal that they aren’t looking to trade him,” ESPN’s Mike Triplett tweeted. “By paying/guaranteeing him $14.6M up front, they’d be on the hook for all of that money on the cap this year (plus previous signing bonus) if they traded him to another team.”

This move is further proof that Thomas’ relationship with the Saints is improving.

Earlier this month, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the Saints aren’t looking to trade the former Offensive Player of the Year.

“I am told two important factors in the Michael Thomas situation. He spent considerable time in New York after another setback from his foot getting weekly treatments. That’s where he has been since the regular season ended,” Rapoport said. “…The other part of it is he’s back in New Orleans now. He’s been communicating with the team. I am told they’re not expected to trade him and they want him back.”

Of course, things could change at any moment in the NFL. But for now, all signs point to Thomas staying in New Orleans.