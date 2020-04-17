This NFL offseason has been quite hectic for several reasons. Not only has there been a ton of player movement in free agency, but training programs have been put on hold due to health concerns. Saints linebacker Craig Robertson recently shed light on this offseason and how this experience has been for him.

Robertson appeared on my podcast, Straight-Up Saints, to discuss what New Orleans needs to do to win a Super Bowl, potentially playing in an empty Superdome and much more.

During his time on the show, Robertson also gave his thoughts on Tom Brady’s move to the Buccaneers. It’s certainly possible New Orleans and Tampa Bay will battle it out for the NFC South title this fall.

“Every game you look at different, right? Tampa Bay has been a team that we look at where it’s always going to be a tough game, and whoever had the better defense that day would win,” Robertson said. “Now that they have Tom Brady, who’s one of the best to ever play the position, we’re going to have to play a full team game. It’s going to be different seeing him there. The NFC South is just loaded with top quarterbacks right now, so all are division games should be fun.”

🚨PODCAST🚨 Saints LB Craig Robertson (@C__Robertson) joins the show to discuss Tom Brady joining the NFC South, potentially playing games without fans and how he's spending his time in quarantine. Click here to listen: https://t.co/L0SqGUFzHD pic.twitter.com/cPWg4Rz7x8 — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) April 17, 2020

This past season, the Saints defense had plenty of success against the Buccaneers, forcing Jameis Winston to throw four combined interceptions in two meetings.

Next season won’t just be different for Robertson and the Saints because of the roster overhauls that took place in the NFC South. As of right now, there’s uncertainty regarding whether or not fans will be allowed in attendance. Considering the fact that New Orleans has one of the best home-field advantages in the league, not having fans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome would be a huge blow.

“Most people know the atmosphere in the Superdome is crazy. To not have that, we might as well not even play in the Superdome. We can play at the practice field. That being said, my high school coaches used to say all the time it doesn’t matter who’s in the stands. You got 100 yards and opportunity in the middle.”

We’ll find out in the coming months if Robertson and the rest of the Saints defense will be able to play in front of sold-out crowds at the Superdome.

