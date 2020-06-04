Saints Leader Demario Davis Reacts To Drew Brees’ Apology On CNN

Drew Brees made plenty of headlines for his comments on Wednesday. It’ll take time for others to forgive him, and who knows maybe there are people who never will. What we do know is that New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis is ready to accept his teammate’s apology.

Brees has received plenty of backlash because it appears he has forgotten the meaning behind the protests. He quickly put out an apology on Instagram, saying “In speaking with some of you, it breaks my heart to know the pain I have caused.”

On Thursday morning, Davis appeared on CNN to discuss Brees’ apology. The captain of the Saints defense believes it takes leadership for Brees to admit he was wrong and accept that he hasn’t been in others’ shoes.

“I think that is a form of true leadership,” Davis said on CNN. “That’s taking ownership. What we had hoped the first time was that Drew would elaborate more on racism and the sentiments of the black community. He admitted he missed the mark. For him to come out and say ‘I missed the mark, I’ve been insensitive but what I’m going to start doing is listening and learning from the black community and finding ways that I can help them.’ I think that’s a model for all of America.”

"For him to admit that he was wrong.. I think that is leadership at its finest." New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis reacts to hearing Drew Brees' apology in real time.

If the Saints are going to remain contenders this season, they’ll need their team to come together. But first, Brees has to understand the weight of his words.

There are so many people upset with Brees that perhaps he never shakes off this label. And yet, the future Hall of Famer owes it to his fans and his teammates to try his best to make a change.

We’ll see if others take the same route as Davis did this morning and accept Brees’ apology.