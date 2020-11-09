Video Of The Saints’ Locker Room Celebration Is Going Viral

The New Orleans Saints had quite a Sunday night.

New Orleans blew out the divisional rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. The Saints crushed the Bucs, 38-3, to hand Tom Brady the worst loss of his career (and sweep the six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback for the first time since he entered the league).

The Saints were a happy bunch following the win.

Video of the team’s postgame locker room celebration is going viral on social media. Saints backup quarterback Jameis Winston appeared to be especially happy:

Saints post-game victory celebration, capped by Jameis eating a “W”, 📹 @Saints. pic.twitter.com/HOyu7Cafof — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 9, 2020

Winston, of course, came to New Orleans from Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers definitely upgraded at quarterback with Brady, but Bruce Arians has been brutally honest when talking about Winston’s turnover problems. So, a win over his old team has to feel pretty good.

The Bucs, meanwhile, are still in pretty good shape for the playoffs. However, it’s clear that Tampa Bay has major problems with New Orleans. If we were to get another Saints vs. Bucs matchup in the playoffs, Tampa Bay would have some serious adjustments to make.

Tampa Bay is scheduled to play at Carolina next week, while New Orleans is scheduled to face the 49ers.