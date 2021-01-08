Saints Lose Key Defender For Playoff Game vs. Bears

The New Orleans Saints are certainly getting healthy at the right time, but they still won’t be at full strength when they take on the Chicago Bears.

Moments ago, the Saints ruled out Trey Hendrickson for this Sunday’s game. That’s a huge blow for Dennis Allen’s defense, as Hendrickson led the team in sacks this season with 13.5.

Hendrickson’s absence means Marcus Davenport and Carl Granderson will need to step up opposite of Cam Jordan. The Saints invested a ton in Davenport back in 2018, but the former first-round pick hasn’t lived up to his potential.

With a win-or-go-home situation staring New Orleans in the face this weekend, Davenport has to come through for his team.

Trey Hendrickson has been ruled out for Sunday's game — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 8, 2021

It’s unclear if Hendrickson will be out for an extended period of time. He practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, but then missed the team’s practice sessions on Thursday and Friday.

Hendrickson is currently in a contract year, so he’d love to be on the field with his teammates building up his value for free agency.

Although the Saints won’t have Hendrickson this weekend, the coaching staff expects to have CJ Gardner-Johnson, Deonte Harris, Alvin Kamara, Patrick Robinson and Michael Thomas back in action.

Kickoff for the Bears-Saints game is at 4:40 p.m. ET on CBS.