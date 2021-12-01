Saints Make A Quarterback Decision For Thursday Night

Saints head coach Sean Payton hasn’t definitively said who’ll start at quarterback this Thursday night against the Cowboys. ESPN’s Mike Triplett, however, is reporting that Taysom Hill will get a chance to run the first-team offense.

“Can confirm, per source, that Taysom Hill will indeed start for the Saints at QB on Thursday night,” Triplett tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

Hill has been a full participant in every practice this week, a clear sign that he’s making progress in his recovery from a torn plantar fascia.

The Saints’ offense has struggled with Trevor Siemian under center, so it’ll be fascinating to see what Payton can scheme up now that Hill is No. 1 on the depth chart.

As for Hill, he acknowledged that he’s going to be in pain during Thursday’s game. The key is that he can tolerate the pain without it affecting his mobility and overall functionality.

“I had a partial [tear], which after learning about, they said you’d rather have a full tear,” Hill told reporters on Tuesday. “I think that’s been what we’ve been working through in terms of pain management and tolerance. That’s been the challenge. I think we’re just getting to the point where I’m going to be dealing with pain. It’s just getting to the point where it doesn’t limit functionality.”

Hill started in four games for the Saints last season. He didn’t light up the boxscore, but he did complete 72.7 percent of his pass attempts.

We’ll get another chance to see what Hill can do as the Saints’ starting quarterback on Thursday night.