Saints Make Decision On All-Pro LB Demario Davis For Monday’s Game

The outbreak in New Orleans continues. Moments ago, the Saints placed All-Pro linebacker Demario Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Davis, 32, is having yet another stellar season with the Saints. In 14 games this year, Davis has 95 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits and three sacks.

Unfortunately for Davis, this development will most likely end his impressive iron-man streak. Since entering the NFL in 2012, the Arkansas State product has not missed a single game.

With Davis most likely out for Monday night’s game against the Dolphins, the Saints will rely on rookie linebacker Pete Werner.

Davis isn’t the only impact player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Earlier this week, the Saints placed Adam Trautman, Trevor Siemian, Taysom Hill and several others on the list.

Just this Friday alone, the Saints placed Demario Davis, Ryan Ramczyk, Dwayne Washington and JT Gray on the list.

Since the Saints are down a plethora of key players this weekend, they’ll need unlikely faces to step up. For example, Ian Book will make his first career start at quarterback against the Dolphins.

Hopefully, the Saints can put an end to their COVID-19 outbreak.