Saints Make Decision On Former Ohio State 5-Star Noah Spence

The New Orleans Saints have been knocking on the doorstep when it comes to winning a championship. For the past three seasons, the franchise has been dealt heartbreaking loss after heartbreaking loss.

In an effort to boost their chances of winning the Super Bowl, the Saints upgraded their defense this offseason by drafting Zack Baun from Wisconsin and poaching Malcolm Jenkins from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last week, New Orleans reached an agreement with former Pittsburgh linebacker Anthony Chickillo. The under-the-radar signing put the team over the roster limit, which means a subsequent move had to be made.

According to ESPN insider Field Yates, the Saints have placed Noah Spence on the reserve/non-football injury list. This means he will not count against the team’s 90 man roster, making room for Chickillo.

The Saints have placed OLB Noah Spence on the reserve/non-football injury list. He does not count against the team’s 90-man roster. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 26, 2020

Spence tore his ACL preparing for training camp, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

This has to be a tough blow for Spence, who hasn’t found his footing in the league just yet. His best season came back in 2016, when he had 5.5 sacks for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

New Orleans has plenty of depth in terms of rushing the passer. Cam Jordan is one of the premier defensive ends in the NFL, meanwhile Marcus Davenport and Trey Hendrickson continue to trend in the right direction.

We’ll see if Spence can find a role either with the Saints or another team in 2021.