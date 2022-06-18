Saints Reportedly Make Decison On Pro Bowl Running Back

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the New Orleans Saints brought in running back David Johnson for a tryout. On Friday afternoon, he provided an update on his future with the team.

Johnson revealed that he was unable to sign a deal with the Saints.

"Unfortunate, we couldn’t come to terms, but appreciate the @Saints for the opportunity," Johnson tweeted. "Journey to be continued."

Johnson, a former Pro Bowl and All-Pro running back, finished the 2021 season with 228 rushing yards on 67 carries.

When he was at his best in 2016, Johnson had 2,118 scrimmage yards and 20 total touchdowns for the Arizona Cardinals.

It's unclear what the future has in store for Johnson.

When one of Johnson's followers told him he should reunite with the Cardinals, he had an interesting response.

"Back where it all began," he replied. "Who knows…..The Red Sea always has a special place in my heart."

Johnson will have to earn an invitation to training camp if he wants any shot at being on a 53-man roster for Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.