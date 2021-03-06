Saints Reportedly Make Decision On Veteran RB Ty Montgomery

No NFL team is in a worse cap situation this offseason than the New Orleans Saints. However, that won’t stop general manager Mickey Loomis from making various moves before the start of the new league year.

On Saturday, the Saints re-signed running back Ty Montgomery to a one-year deal. This contract includes a base salary of $990,000 and a $137,000 signing bonus, but he’ll count than $1 million against the cap.

Montgomery didn’t have a large role for New Orleans this past season, but he did showcase his skillset in the regular-season finale against Carolina. He was thrust into a starting role due to the team’s COVID-19 situation at the time and delivered with 105 rushing yards.

Perhaps another year in Sean Payton’s system will do wonders for Montgomery.

The #Saints re-signed RB Ty Montgomery to a one-year, veteran benefit deal with a $137,500 signing bonus. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 6, 2021

This wasn’t the only move that New Orleans made this weekend.

Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football broke the news that Demario Davis and Cam Jordan had their contracts restructured to free up $13 million in cap space.

The Saints still have a long way to go before their cap compliant, but clearly the front office isn’t wasting time. They already released Jared Cook, Josh Hill and Thomas Morstead from their roster.

More contract restructures and roster cuts are expected to take place in the coming days for New Orleans.