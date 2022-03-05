Saints Make Franchise Tag Decision On Star Safety Marcus Williams

The New Orleans Saints have a few key free agents to re-sign this offseason, but none more important than Marcus Williams.

Williams has been an excellent safety for the Saints since being drafted in 2017. This past season, he had 74 tackles and two interceptions while playing on the franchise tag.

Although the Saints could use the franchise tag on Williams again, they’ve decided not to go that route.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Saints aren’t expected to use the franchise tag on Williams. They would like to get a long-term deal done with the Utah product, though.

“Saints safety Marcus Williams does not expect to be franchise tagged, per source. Saints would prefer long-term deal for Williams, who played on the tag last year, for cap purposes and to keep player long term if they can come to agreement,” Fowler reported on Friday night.

If Williams hits the open market, he should receive a plethora of lucrative offers.

Over the course of his young career, Williams has compiled 320 total tackles, 38 pass breakups and 15 interceptions.

Williams will be one of the top free agents available this offseason.