Saints Make Notable Running Back Decision

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 26: Saints helmets during a game between the New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints on September 26, 2021 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

With Mark Ingram ruled out for the third game in a row, the Saints have decided to elevate a former All-Pro running back to their active roster.

On Saturday, the Saints promoted running back David Johnson from the practice squad. He agreed to a deal with New Orleans earlier this week.

Johnson, 30, has not played in an NFL game since last season.

During the 2021 season, Johnson had 228 rushing yards, 225 receiving yards and a touchdown for the Texans.

The Saints don't need Johnson to shoulder the workload in their backfield, especially with Alvin Kamara healthy.

Johnson may have a chance to potentially carve out a role for himself. After all, the only other healthy running back on the roster outside of Kamara is Dwayne Washington.

The Saints will enter this Sunday's game against the Rams with an underwhelming 3-7 record.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.