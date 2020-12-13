The New Orleans Saints are hoping Drew Brees can soon return from injury. That return won’t take place this Sunday.

The veteran quarterback suffered multiple fractured ribs and a punctured lung in the Saints’ 27-13 victory over the 49ers in early November. He’s missed every game since after being placed on teh injured reserve.

Brees is eligible to come off the injured reserve after missing the required three games. But he’ll remain out, as the Saints announced on Saturday evening.

This isn’t much of a surprise. Brees is reportedly on track to return for the Saints ahead of the playoffs, but it’s still a bit to soon coming back from such a troubling injury.

As expected, Saints QB Drew Brees will miss his fourth straight game on Sunday, at Philadelphia https://t.co/IOfk1agMGe — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 12, 2020

New Orleans is gearing up to take on the Philadelphia Eagles this coming Sunday. With Drew Brees missing his fourth-straight game, Taysom Hill will make another start for the Saints.

The New Orleans offense is plenty different with Hill under center. He has a chance to have his best game yet against an Eagles defense dealing with plenty of holes this season.

As for Brees, it’s unlikely we see him return at least for the next two weeks There’s not much of a point to risk further injury, especially considering the Saints are safely in the playoff mix.

Hill will get another shot as the starting quarterback this Sunday when the Saints take on the Eagles.