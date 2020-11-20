Saints Make Official Decision On QB Drew Brees’ Roster Spot

Drew Brees might make a speedy recovery from his latest injuries, but the future Hall of Famer will have to wait at least three weeks before he returns to the field.

Moments ago, the New Orleans Saints announced that Brees was placed on injured reserve this Friday afternoon. This means that he’ll have to miss at least the next three games, which includes this weekend’s showdown with the Falcons.

“Ahead of the team’s Week 11 game against the Atlanta Falcons, the New Orleans Saints have placed quarterback Drew Brees on injured reserve” the team said in a statement. “Brees had been listed on the Saints Injury Report on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of division matchup and did not practice.”

This is the smart play here from the Saints. There’s no reason for the team to rush back Brees from a brutal injury, especially if Taysom Hill can hold down the fort in his absence.

Earlier today, Jeff Duncan of The Athletic reported that Brees’ recovery might take as little as two or three weeks. That timeline might be a tad off though since the Saints placed him on injured reserve.

It’s possible that Brees returns for a Week 14 showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles if all goes well.

The majority of NFL fans believe this is the final year of Brees’ prolific career. Hopefully we’ll see him back out on the field very soon.