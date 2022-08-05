Saints Make Official Decision On Rookie Safety

NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 31: A New Orleans Saints helmet awaits the next series during the football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints at Caesar's Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Earlier this week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo had unfortunate news to report on New Orleans Saints rookie defensive back Smoke Monday.

Garafolo reported Monday suffered what's believed to be a significant knee injury.

This was a tough pill for fans to swallow, especially since the Auburn product was playing well in training camp. In fact, Tyrann Mathieu raved about Monday's overall ability and study habits.

Unfortunately, Saints fans' worst fears were confirmed on Friday. The team has officially placed him on injured reserve.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Monday revealed that he suffered a torn ACL.

"First of all, let me just say that I'd want to thank the Saints organization for providing me the chance of a lifetime to come and showcase my godly ability. I just want to set the record straight for anyone who might have any concerns about my knee. I have suffered a torn ACL and will miss the season, but I want everyone to know I'm doing great and in good spirits, and will be having surgery very soon," Monday announced. "I'm planning to use this time to get healthier and continue to learn the system inside out. Just wanted to say thanks to everyone who has called to check up on me about my injury. Trust that I'll be 10 times stronger when I return. God only gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers and I am unquestionably one of them."

During his four-year run at Auburn, Monday had 171 total tackles, eight passes defended, six sacks and five interceptions.

Although the Saints will be without Monday, they have more than enough depth in the secondary to field an elite defense this season.