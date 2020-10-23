Saints Make Official Decision On WR Michael Thomas For Panthers Game

Earlier this week, it looked like the New Orleans Saints would finally get star wide receiver Michael Thomas back for this weekend’s game.

The Saints have been without Thomas since he suffered an ankle sprain in the first game of the season. Unfortunately, the star wide receiver suffered another injury this week.

On Friday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Thomas tweaked his hamstring at Wednesday’s Saints practice. Initial reports suggested he had a shot at playing against the Carolina Panthers.

However, just a few hours later the Saints officially ruled Thomas out of Sunday’s game due to that hamstring injury.

Saints’ WR Michael Thomas officially ruled out on Sunday vs. Panthers. No Thomas, no Emmanuel Sanders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 23, 2020

This will be the fifth game of the season in which Michael Thomas missed due to injury or disciplinary reasons.

He was expected to make his debut agains the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5. However, he got into an altercation with a teammate and the Saints decided to bench him for that game.

After the team’s BYE week, it looked like they’d be back at full strength for a pivotal divisional contest. Unfortunately, the team will be severely short-handed this weekend.

Fellow wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders is also going to miss this Sunday’s game after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Drew Brees will be without his top two passing weapons, so the team will likely rely heavily on running backs Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray.