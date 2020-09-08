Saints Name No. 2 Quarterback Between Taysom Hill, Jameis Winston

When the New Orleans Saints lost Drew Brees for five games in 2019, the coaching staff turned to Teddy Bridgewater to save their season. Now that Bridgewater is with the Panthers, the door has opened up for Taysom Hill to win the backup job.

Hill received a nice extension from New Orleans this offseason, as he’ll make $21 million over the next two years. He wasn’t the only quarterback to land a contract from the Saints though.

Shortly after the NFL Draft was over, the Saints reached an agreement with Jameis Winston on a one-year deal. The former No. 1 pick referred to New Orleans quarterback room as a “Harvard education.”

While there’s no question that Brees is the starter for the Saints this fall, the backup quarterback job was a big question mark this offseason. On Sunday, the Saints revealed who won the job.

Believe it or not, Hill is the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart for New Orleans.

Taysom Hill is listed as the backup QB. Jameis Winston is behind Taysom. — Larry Holder (@LarryHolder) September 8, 2020

Hill will probably not see much time at quarterback this season, but football fans should expect to see him all over the field.

Last season, the Saints used Hill as a tight end and wide receiver. The former BYU quarterback actually played very well in that role, hauling in 19 passes for 234 yards and six touchdowns.

If the Saints hypothetically lose Brees for an extended period of time yet again, it’ll be interesting to see if Sean Payton finally hands the offense over to Hill.