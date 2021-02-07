The New Orleans Saints are reportedly on the brink of receiving unprecedented discipline for breaking the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols. Superstar running back Alvin Kamara appears to be at the forefront of the NFL’s investigation.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday evening New Orleans is facing the NFL’s “biggest discipline yet” for such protocol violations. The team had two prior offenses for Sean Payton and others failing to adhere to face covering protocols during Week 2 and Week 9 games.

Kamara reportedly refused to wear a contact tracing device the NFL required for players and coaches during the 2020 season, per Saints insider Jeff Duncan. The NFL was subsequently unable to identify potential close-contact cases following Kamara’s positive test on Jan. 1 of this year, until recently obtaining security footage from the Saints facility.

Kamara’s protocol-breaking actions is expected to result in a sizable punishment by the NFL.

Alvin Kamara's refusal to wear the contract tracing device issued by the NFL and mandated for all players and coaches was an internal issue all season, multiple team sources said. Because of this, the league had no way to trace Kamara's close contacts after he tested positive. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) February 7, 2021

This is a troubling discovery by the NFL. Alvin Kamara’s refusal to wear a contact tracing device will cost his team in some capacity.

The NFLPA agreed to the NFL’s protocols prior to the start of the 2020 season. One of the rules included the wearing of contact tracing devices. The devices allowed the league to track players and easily contract trace in case of a positive test. The innovative technology reduced the risk of team-wide outbreaks during this past season.

Despite the NFLPA’s agreement to such devices, Kamara refused to participate and continued to play throughout the 2020 season.

The NFL will have no other choice than to issue a sizable punishment to the New Orleans Saints. Kamara’s behavior has to be addressed.